This lightweight Linux distro makes switching from Windows 10 easy

Lubuntu. Say it with me. Looboontoo. Has a nice ring, doesn't it?

Lubuntu isn't just an adorable name that rolls off the tongue like caramel. It's also a Linux distribution that combines the Ubuntu distribution and the LXQT desktop. LXQT is a lightweight Linux desktop based on the Qt cross-platform application development framework. LXQT is fast, simple, works well on older hardware, is customizable, and includes a decent collection of software to get you started.