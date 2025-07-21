news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Kernel Space
[Old] Klara ☛ OpenZFS Native Encryption
Beginning with version 13.0, FreeBSD supports the long-anticipated OpenZFS native encryption feature. If you’ve used FreeBSD’s GELI encryption in the past, you may have questions regarding the differences between the two encryption schemes, whether you should switch to OpenZFS native encryption, and how to implement it in your environment.
Instructionals/Technical
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Linuxiac ☛ KDE Plasma 6.5 Introduces Long-Awaited Rounded Bottom Corners
The KDE development team has been hard at work refining the upcoming Plasma 6.5 desktop environment, scheduled for release on October 21, 2025, and this week’s updates bring some long-awaited visual enhancements.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2025/07/20
I preassembled this list of links over time, so some of them have probably changed. For the “I’m sorry…” link, that just means more material. Precision Clock Mk IV. Not kidding about the precision part. (via) Calibre News. An excellent complement to RSS. TMG, or Transmogrifier, a compiler for PDP-7. Not what I first thought.
Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD PKGBASE pkgbasify(8) Tool
The so called PKGBASE is the future of packaging the FreeBSD Base system – and its already implemented and tested in the upcoming 15.0-RELEASE version that will come later this year.
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: Misc fedora bits: third week of july 2025
Here's another saturday blog on interesting things that happened in fedora infrastructure in the last week.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Martin Chang ☛ FuriLabs FLX1: actually usable Linux phone
I'm not new to Linux Phones. I was a backer of the original Librem 5 camping, own a Librem 5 devkit, later on a PinePhone. During FOSDEM I walked around and found the stand by FuriLabs where they demonstrated their FLX1 phone and chatted with all the participants. I knew about the phone because one of the people on a Discord server mentioned it (looking sus, btw) claiming great battery life and near perfect driver support. I chatted with FuriLab's CEO and engineers; they are smart and down to the ground. Better? The demo phones are awesome and actually works. And so I bought one of the phones at the stand and gave it a few test drives.
