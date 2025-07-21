GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

I'm not new to Linux Phones. I was a backer of the original Librem 5 camping, own a Librem 5 devkit, later on a PinePhone. During FOSDEM I walked around and found the stand by FuriLabs where they demonstrated their FLX1 phone and chatted with all the participants. I knew about the phone because one of the people on a Discord server mentioned it (looking sus, btw) claiming great battery life and near perfect driver support. I chatted with FuriLab's CEO and engineers; they are smart and down to the ground. Better? The demo phones are awesome and actually works. And so I bought one of the phones at the stand and gave it a few test drives.