Review: HeliumOS 10.0

My other complaint was the lack of documentation. While still a fairly young project in the grand scheme, HeliumOS has been around for over a year and a half. In that time, no one has provided any documentation, how-to tutorials, or introduced a support page. The project has not even provided a link to Fedora's documentation which would be applicable most of the time.

In short, after a year and a half Helium has almost no documentation, community, or support options. There is a Matrix chat channel, but nothing we can browse or search if we want to get help with common tasks or trade ideas with other community members and this gives me concerns about the life-span of this distribution.

I think the technical side of HeliumOS is quite good. It combines the stable (potentially long-term support) base of AlmaLinux with the flexible desktop of Plasma, and the large repository of software provided by Flathub. This is a pretty solid combination and one which worked well on my laptop and in a virtual machine. The distribution was quick, stable, offered rollbacks for upgrades, and I liked how easy it was to use Distrobox to fill in gaps in the command line tools.

On a technical level HeliumOS is doing very well and looks promising. It is the sort of distribution which could appeal to both fans of Red Hat Enterprise Linux who like Plasma and novice users who want to install-and-forget their operating system with ten years of updates available. I hope the project can attract more maintainers and fill in the gaps in its infrastructure because the technical pieces are great, it's just the human side of things that needs work.