news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2025



Quoting: Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6 Brings Better SSH Validation —

Raspberry Pi Imager, a tool that helps users easily write OS images onto an SD card, which can then be used to boot the Raspberry Pi, has just released version 1.9.6, now available for download.

One of the key fixes addresses a typo in a script name that had previously slipped through, ensuring smoother operation for those running scripts via the imager.

Additionally, the SSH validation messages were updated to better align with the regular expressions used, helping users avoid confusion when entering SSH keys. WiFi country code validation was also tightened, improving compliance and connection reliability across different regions.