Linux Foundation ☛ A Simple Way to Install Talos GNU/Linux on Any Machine, with Any Provider
Talos GNU/Linux is a specialized operating system designed for running Kubernetes. First and foremost it handles full lifecycle management for Kubernetes control-plane components. On the other hand, Talos GNU/Linux focuses on security, minimizing the user’s ability to influence the system.
MJ Fransen ☛ Set up an alternative Emacs configuration
Using Emacs traditionally results in the long-lasting cultivation of a personal configuration.
To try out some alternative configuration, I usually create a playing field by setting up an extra, dedicated user-account on my system, using "su - " to enter the playground.
TecMint ☛ How to Automate MySQL Database Backups with Shell Script and Cron
Regular backups are crucial for any website or application using a MySQL database. Automating this process ensures that backups occur regularly, without the need to remember to perform them manually.
TecMint ☛ ttyd: Share Your Linux Terminal on the Web Securely
This tool wraps a terminal application (such as bash) and provides a simple, web-based interface accessible from any modern browser. With its ease of installation and customizable security features like basic authentication and SSL, ttyd is a powerful solution for accessing and sharing terminal sessions over the web.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Minecraft Server on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Minecraft Server on Debian 12. Setting up a Minecraft server on Debian 12 offers a perfect blend of stability, performance, and security for your gaming experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wkhtmltopdf on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Converting web pages to PDF format is a common requirement for many web developers, system administrators, and regular users. Whether you need to generate reports, create documentation, or simply archive web content, having a reliable HTML-to-PDF conversion tool is essential.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHP on Fedora 42
PHP 8.4 represents the latest stable release in the PHP programming language, bringing significant improvements and new features to enhance web development capabilities. As Fedora 42 includes PHP 8.4 as its default PHP version, understanding how to properly install and configure this powerful scripting language is essential for developers and system administrators alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mattermost on CentOS Stream 10
Mattermost stands as a powerful, open-source alternative to proprietary collaboration platforms like Slack. As organizations increasingly prioritize data sovereignty and customizable communication solutions, self-hosted platforms like Mattermost have gained significant traction.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Joplin on Fedora 42
Joplin is a powerful, free, and open-source note-taking application that helps you organize information securely across multiple devices. Unlike proprietary alternatives, Joplin emphasizes privacy with end-to-end encryption while offering robust features like Markdown support, cross-platform synchronization, and extensibility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install R and Rstudio on CentOS Stream 10
R and RStudio have become essential tools for data scientists, statisticians, researchers, and analysts worldwide. With the release of CentOS Stream 10, many professionals are looking to set up their data analysis environment on this cutting-edge platform.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Static IP Address on Fedora 42
In the world of GNU/Linux networking management, configuring a static IP address is an essential skill for system administrators and power users alike. While dynamic addressing works well for many scenarios, static IP configuration provides reliability and consistency necessary for servers, networking equipment, and specialized applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCart on Debian 12
OpenCart is a powerful, open-source e-commerce platform that offers businesses an accessible way to establish their online presence. With its user-friendly interface and extensive feature set, OpenCart enables merchants to create professional online stores without extensive technical knowledge.
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install MySQL 8.4 on Ubuntu 24.04
MySQL is a fast, open-source relational database system used to store, manage, and retrieve structured data developed by Oracle.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Tailscale on Ubuntu 22.04
Tailscale is a Virtual Private Network that allows you to connect to your devices easily. With Tailscale you can access for example your Phone while using your Pc as if you were on your Phone.