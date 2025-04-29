news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2025



Quoting: Turntable is a Universal Scrobbler App for Linux - OMG! Ubuntu —

But before I go any further I should bring those unfamiliar with what a “scrobble” is, up to speed.

“Scrobbling” is—no, not one of those old fashioned British words I’m fond of using—the term given to logging the music you listen to, as you listen to it, on services like Last.fm and Libre.fm.

When you play a track in a media player that integrates with a compatible service, the track data (song title, artist, album and date and time played) gets “scrobbled” to your profile.

Over time, you build up a personal record of your listening habits1 which the service can parse to present you with various data-backed rankings of your most-played tracks, albums and artists, along with suggestions of new music that might suit your tastes.