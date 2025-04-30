Make your first open source contribution

news

Launchpad is a web-based platform to support collaborative software development for open source projects. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools including bug tracking, code hosting , translation management, and package building

Launchpad is tightly integrated with the Ubuntu ecosystem, serving as a central hub for Ubuntu development and community contributions. Its features are designed to streamline the process of managing, developing, and distributing software in a collaborative environment.

Launchpad aims to foster strong community engagement by providing features that support collaboration, community management, and user participation, positioning itself as a central hub for open source communities.

Canonical’s Open Documentation Academy is a collaboration between Canonical’s documentation team and open source newcomers, experts, and those in-between, to help us all improve documentation, become better writers, and better open source contributors.

A key aim of the project is to set the standard for inclusive and welcoming collaboration while providing real value for both the contributors and the projects involved in the programme.