Best Free and Open Source Software

Astronomy is particularly well suited to the layperson. It’s a wonderful hobby which has almost no age limits, it is open to individuals of all financial means, and there is always the potential for an amateur to discover something that has eluded professional astronomers, or to help monitor stars and track asteroids. Even with the unaided eye, there is much to study in the night sky including constellations, shooting stars, planets, and of course the moon, the Earth’s only natural satellite.

There are satellites that are much nearer than the moon. Artificial satellites are man-made objects placed in orbit around a celestial body, typically Earth, to serve various purposes like communication, weather monitoring, and scientific research.

This roundup focuses on Linux software that let you track artificial satellites from your Linux terminal and desktop. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.