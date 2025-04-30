Distributions and Operating Systems Leftovers

Welcome to this year's 17th issue of DistroWatch Weekly! This week we get to share a range of fun, exciting, and interesting developments from across the wider open source community. Our news section this week reports on CachyOS shipping with the OCCT stress testing software while the Debian project enters soft freeze, an early step on the road to Debian 13 being released. Debian held its Project Leader election this week and we share the details. We also share a tutorial on getting NetBSD to run on a Nintendo Wii and even run a web server on the gaming hardware. When we cover this week's new releases, later in the newsletter, we share one of the largest distributions to ship - with a 36GB download. We share details on this and other releases below and list the torrents we are seeding. First though we talk about Ubuntu MATE. Jeff Siegel takes Ubuntu MATE 25.04 for a spin and reports on his experiences with this community edition in our Feature Story. Plus we talk about what is missing from the Linux ecosystem. Sometimes it is harder to notice what is not there rather than what is and we explore this in our Questions and Answers column. What missing feature do you think would benefit the Linux community? Let us know in this week's Opinion Poll or share your thoughts in the comments. Finally, we say a fond thank you to the kind readers who sent us donations. We wish you all a terrific week and happy reading!