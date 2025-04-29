news
Burkhard Stubert ☛ EU CRA: Essential Requirements Related to Vulnerability Handling
According to Annex I Part II of the EU CRA, manufacturers must actively search for vulnerabilities in their embedded devices, fix them and publicly disclose them to their users and the cybersecurity authorities. Manufacturers must implement a process to release their devices without any know vulnerabilities and to keep their devices free of vulnerabilities during the whole product lifetime by providing security updates in a timely manner.
Doug Square ☛ Computer Architects Can't Find the Average
Computer architects can’t agree on a way to find the average.
University of Toronto ☛ The glass box/opaque box unit testing argument in light of standards
One of the traditional divides in unit testing is whether you should write 'glass box' or 'opaque box' tests (like GeePawHill I think I prefer those terms to the traditional ones), which is to say whether you should write tests exploiting your knowledge of the module's code or without it. Since I prefer testing inside my modules, I'm implicitly on the side of glass box tests; even if I'm testing public APIs, I write tests with knowledge of potential corner cases. Recently, another reason for this occurred to me, by analogy to standards.
Sergio Talens-Oliag: ArgoCD Autopilot
For a long time I’ve been wanting to try GitOps tools, but I haven’t had the chance to try them for real on the projects I was working on.
As now I have some spare time I’ve decided I’m going to play a little with Argo CD, Flux and Kluctl to test them and be able to use one of them in a real project in the future if it looks appropriate.
Rlang ☛ How the DSGE sausage is made
Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium (DSGE) models are a class of models which attempt to model the entire economy of a nation.
LWN ☛ Valgrind-3.25.0 is available
Version 3.25.0 of the Valgrind
dynamic-analysis tool has been released. It has lots of new features,
including initial support for RISC-V on Linux, handling zstd-compressed
debug sections, integration of the Linux Test
Project test suite, support for lots more GNU/Linux system calls, and more.
It also has plenty of bug fixes, of course.
USENIX ☛ Technical Debt as Theory Building and Practice | USENIX
I will examine the connections between technical debt, housework/carework, and infrastructure in order to talk through strategies for understanding the shape of your technical debt, picking pieces to pay down, and building narratives with conceptual integrity around technical debt.
University of Toronto ☛ Updating venv-based things by replacing the venv not updating it
These days, we have mostly switched over to installing third-party Python programs (and sometimes things like Django) in virtual environments instead of various past practices. This is clearly the way Python expects you to do things and increasingly problems emerge if you don't. One of the issues I've been thinking about is how we want to handle updating these programs when they release new versions, because there are two approaches.
