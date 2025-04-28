news
4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
Arriving a little over four months after 4MLinux 47.0, the 4MLinux 48.0 release features support for new apps and components, including the Kino IEEE 1394 DV non-linear video editor, the VVenC H.266/VVC encoder, FreeTube YouTube client, and the Bristol emulator for synthesizers, electric pianos, and organs.
The default software selection includes LibreOffice 25.2, AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.38, Gnumeric 1.12.59, Mozilla Firefox 137, Google Chrome 135.0, Mozilla Thunderbird 128.9, Audacious 4.4.2, VLC 3.0.21, SMPlayer 24.5.0, and Wine 10.4. Under the hood, 4MLinux 48.0 is powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and Mesa 24.3.3 graphics stack.