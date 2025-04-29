news
Mozilla and Mozilla-less Firefox
Slackware Family
Eric Hameleers ☛ LibreWolf is now in my Slackware repository
Resulting from a request in one of my other blog pages, I have added a Slackware (15.0 and -current, 32bit as well as 64bit) package for LibreWolf. The LibreWolf version number “137.0.2–1” is a combination of the version of Firefox on which the release is based, and the release iteration of the LibreWolf developer community.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Chromium
PC World ☛ Brave browser's newest tool swats away those annoying cookie pop-ups
"Cookiecrumbler" combines AI with manual human review to build a database of cookie pop-ups and methods to get rid of them.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): Lost (and Found) in Translation: My Internship Story
If you were to ask my parents what my favourite hobby was as a child, they’d say something along the lines of “sitting in front of our family computer”. I’d spend hours browsing the internet, usually playing Flash games or watching early YouTube videos. Most of my memories of using the computer are now a blur, however, one detail stands out. I distinctly remember that our family computer used Mozilla Firefox as our primary internet browser. So imagine my surprise when I was offered an opportunity to intern here at Mozilla!
