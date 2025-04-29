Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Framework, and More

This was the step I got stuck on for months. I was trying the "smart" route of attempting to reverse-engineer and reconstruct the packets by hand using URH and then broadcasting them with very cheap 868Mhz microcontroller boards. I can safely say this was all wayyy outside of my skill set. None of the boards were really designed to talk to anything other than the exact same board, and going any further than that required poking at radio registers in ways I wasn't comfortable doing.