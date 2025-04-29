news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Framework, and More
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ MINIX Elite EU715-AI Mini PC Combines Meteor Lake Performance and dual 2.5GbE Ports
The MINIX Elite EU715-AI is a compact mini PC based on Intel’s Meteor Lake-H processor architecture. It features integrated Intel Arc Graphics, Wi-Fi 6E, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and quad-screen display support.
-
Videah ☛ Attacking My Landlord's Boiler
This was the step I got stuck on for months. I was trying the "smart" route of attempting to reverse-engineer and reconstruct the packets by hand using URH and then broadcasting them with very cheap 868Mhz microcontroller boards. I can safely say this was all wayyy outside of my skill set. None of the boards were really designed to talk to anything other than the exact same board, and going any further than that required poking at radio registers in ways I wasn't comfortable doing.
-
Chuck Grimmett ☛ Leather holster for a landing net
A couple months ago my uncle made a beautiful tamo, or Japanese fish landing net, for me. And during my recent visit, I noticed that he and my cousin made leather belt holsters for their landing nets, so I resolved to make one for mine, too.
-
Olimex ☛ ESP32-EVB relays driven by web interface with MicroPython – so you can switch on and off loads from anywhere with [Internet] connection
With this small project we will show how easy is to setup web server and control the ESP32-EVB relays with simple web interface.
All you need is ESP32-EVB board and USB cable!
-
Techdirt ☛ Ohio Could Be The Latest State To Pass ‘Right To Repair’ Law, Showcasing Broad, Bipartisan Support
The passage of a right to repair reform in Ohio would be an ideological win for the movement given the state’s highly conservative bent. It illustrates once again that support for these reforms is hugely bipartisan. Often corporate policy guys find a way to generate partisan animus around issues (see: privacy, net neutrality), but so far they’ve yet to have that kind of success in “right to repair.”
-
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ Measuring my Framework laptop's performance in 3 positions
A few months ago, I was talking with a friend about my ergonomic setup and they asked if being vertical helps it with cooling. I wasn't sure, because it seems like it could help but it was probably such a small difference that it wouldn't matter. So, I did what any self-respecting nerd would do: I procrastinated.
The question didn't leave me, though, so after those months passed, I did the second thing any self-respecting nerd would do: benchmarks.