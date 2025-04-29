news
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ The Rise of Small Language Models in Enterprise AI [Ed: Buzzwords and hype in place of actual substance]
The majority are embracing generative AI (gen AI) in the form of large language models (LLMs) for their ability to reason and generate valuable content and insights. Sometimes augmented with techniques like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) or fine-tuning to further improve accuracy and fill knowledge gaps, generalised LLMs can deliver excellent results for enterprise organisations and line-of-business application owners.
Red Hat Official ☛ IT modernization with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Ansible Automation Platform: building a foundation ready for the future
At the heart of this journey is one critical decision: Which operating system should power our workloads?
Red Hat ☛ Announcing right-sizing for OpenShift Virtualization
Allocating the appropriate amount of CPU and memory to namespaces and virtual machines is essential to ensure efficient performance and cost optimization, especially with today’s growing number of clusters. Proper right-sizing prevents over-provisioning, waste of resources, an increased risk of financial burdens, under-provisioning, and severe performance issues.
Red Hat ☛ Boost OpenShift database VM density with memory overcommit
Virtualization platforms are used for workload consolidation and although it is not commonplace to oversubscribe resources on a virtualization platform, there are scenarios where a virtualization host can end with virtual machines that require more resources than the host can provide. These situations can happen during planned downtime for some of the hosts in the cluster or unplanned outage of hosts where the virtual machines from these hosts are likely to end up on surviving hosts.
Red Hat ☛ Performance boosts in vLLM 0.8.1: Switching to the V1 engine
vLLM has rapidly become the go-to solution for efficient inference of large language and multimodal models. In this post, we'll demonstrate the substantial performance and usability improvements introduced in vLLM 0.8.1 compared to version 0.7.3, emphasizing crucial architectural overhauls and multimodal inference optimizations.
Red Hat ☛ JBoss EAP 8.1 Beta: Modernizing enterprise Java applications
The Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 8.1 Beta release is now available, continuing our commitment to supporting and modernizing enterprise Java applications across a wide range of deployment environments.