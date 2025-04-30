news
Thunderbird 138 Adds New Default Color Override for High Contrast Mode on Linux
This release comes with a few interesting changes, including message disposition buttons for new email alerts, support for customizing the new email notification in macOS Settings, and a new default color override for High Contrast mode on Linux and macOS systems.
As usual, this release comes with multiple bug fixes to improve existing functionality, such as message preview truncation in notifications, message link and text colors when using Dark Reader, menu items to manage folders in offline mode, and reordering of newsgroups in the folder tree using drag and drop.