news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Read Motor Speed Better By Making The RP2040 PIO Do It
A quadrature encoder provides a way to let hardware read movement (and direction) of a shaft, and they can be simple, effective, and inexpensive devices. But [Paulo Marques] observed that when it comes to reading motor speeds with them, what works best at high speeds doesn’t work at low speeds, and vice versa. His solution? PicoEncoder is a library providing a lightweight and robust method of using the Programmable I/O (PIO) hardware on the RP2040 to get better results, even (or especially) from cheap encoders, and do it efficiently.
-
CNX Software ☛ IP67-rated Helios SK51 CAN Keypad adds five programmable RGB tactile buttons to CAN Bus applications
Helios SK51 CAN Keypad is a waterproof (IP67-rated) keypad connected over CAN Bus with five tactile silicone buttons and LED backlighting. Each button is fully programmable and offers a 24-bit RGB color option.
-
Collabora ☛ Customizing WirePlumber's configuration for embedded systems
Configuring WirePlumber on embedded GNU/Linux systems can be somewhat confusing. We take a moment to demystify this process for a particular use case.
-
Arduino ☛ Arduino makes TIME’s 2025 World’s Top EdTech Companies
We’re proud to share that Arduino has ranked #9 in TIME magazine’s 2025 list of the World’s Top EdTech Companies, created in collaboration with global market research firm Statista. This recognition places us in the top 10 globally – and reinforces our long-term commitment to helping educators, students, and institutions harness the power of technology in the classroom and beyond.
Published for the second year in a row, the list honors 100 companies driving innovation in education worldwide. It covers everything from STEM learning and language tools to content platforms and online learning systems.