news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
XDA ☛ I regret switching to Linux, even though I wanted to love it
For as long as I can remember, Linux has been considered the golden goose for tech enthusiasts. Back in my university days, I started to toy around with Ubuntu, but I never dedicated as much time to it as I could have. I decided to give it another go recently, lured by the promises of an open-source operating system that required minimal system resources. And while I tried to love Linux, I just couldn't bring myself to use it as my daily driver for several reasons.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Conf Kde India 2025 — A memorable convergence
conf.kde.in is the annual India KDE conference, where KDE contributor, other open source enthusiasts and students meet to discuss KDE and other open source project. This year, the conference was held in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat from April 4-6, 2025. The scheduled three days were split into two days for conference talks and one day for the unconference session. The program featured a diverse range of KDE-related topics from technical developments to community initiatives.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Debian Family
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ ElecWhat
There is a new application available for Sparkers: ElecWhat
What is ElecWhat? Simple desktop Whatsapp client for Linux.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Openwashing
Electronic Design ☛ Upgraded Open-Source EV Charging Software Stack Supports New and Legacy Apps
The Linux Foundation’s LF Energy development group released its newest version the LF Energy CitrineOS project, a leading open-source Charging Station Management System (CSMS) software stack—it now supports Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6. This milestone extends CitrineOS’s compatibility, expanding the range of electric-vehicle (EV) chargers that can leverage its modular, extensible architecture.
CitrineOS already supported the newer OCPP 2.0.1. However, with most legacy chargers continuing to run 1.6, this update provides additional opportunities for charging station operators to take advantage of the tool.
Originally developed by S44 Energy and offered to LF Energy as an open-source initiative, CitrineOS is designed with modularity at its core. It consists of logically separated modules that align with OCPP 2.0.1 and now includes comprehensive support for OCPP 1.6, the widely adopted standard for EV charger communication. This update helps ensure seamless message handling across multiple OCPP protocols, furthering the platform’s flexibility and industry applicability.
GNU Projects
-
GNU Taler ☛ Taler Mailbox and Directory service released
We are happy to announce the release of two new GNU Taler components: The Taler Directory (TalDir) and Mailbox services. The Taler Wallet will be integrated in future versions to interact with the Taler Directory and Mailbox in order to deliver a smooth user experience for Peer-to-Peer payments.
Security
Security Affairs ☛ PoC rootkit Curing evades traditional Linux detection systems
“Curing is a POC of a rootkit that uses io_uring to perform different tasks without using any syscalls, making it invisible to security tools which are only monitoring syscalls. The project was found effective against many of the most popular security tools such as Linux EDRs solutions and container security. tools.” reads the description provided by the researchers on GitHub.”The idea was born at the latest CCC conference #38c3, therefor the name Curing which is a mix of C and io_uring.”
Hot Hardware ☛ Linux Has A Blind Spot That Exposes Users To A Nasty Security Flaw
The researchers built a rootkit dubbed Curing. Curing uses only io_uring ops when communicating with the Linux kernel and ultimately it could execute commands, read files, and interact with the network without using any detectable system calls.
