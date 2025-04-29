GNU/Linux Leftovers

For as long as I can remember, Linux has been considered the golden goose for tech enthusiasts. Back in my university days, I started to toy around with Ubuntu, but I never dedicated as much time to it as I could have. I decided to give it another go recently, lured by the promises of an open-source operating system that required minimal system resources. And while I tried to love Linux, I just couldn't bring myself to use it as my daily driver for several reasons.