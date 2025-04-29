Ubuntu, Free Software, and Openwashing

There is a pattern I am very fond of - “one database per tenant” in web applications with multiple, isolated users. Recently, I needed to fix an application I had for a long time where this database-per-tenant multitenancy utterly broke down, because I was doing connection management wrong. Which begat the question: how do you even approach doing it right?

And it turns out I was not alone in this. The most popular gem for multitenancy - Apartment - which I have even used in my failed startup back in the day - has the issue too.