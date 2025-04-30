news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (glibc, php:8.1, and thunderbird), Debian (libreoffice), Fedora (caddy), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable), Red Hat (php:8.1), SUSE (glow), and Ubuntu (kicad, linux-aws-5.15, linux-azure-nvidia, linux-gcp-5.15, mistral, python-mistral-lib, tomcat8, and trafficserver).
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ Hiding behind a password
What do your passwords say about you? It’s surprisingly personal.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ DHS Secretary Noem: CISA needs to get back to ‘core mission’
In an appearance at the 2025 RSAC Conference, the Homeland Security secretary said the cyber agency was too focused on being the “Ministry of Truth” under the previous administration.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Launches Free Course to Prepare Developers for the EU Cyber Resilience Act [Ed: Not into real security but corporate cover]
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), in collaboration with LF Education, announces the general availability of LFEL1001, a free online course designed to help software developers understand and prepare for the requirements of the European Union (EU) Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). In just one week, the course saw nearly 2,000 enrollments, a 1,600 percent increase over the LF Education cybersecurity course average, reflecting strong demand for practical CRA guidance.
-
Security Week ☛ CISA Warns of Exploited Broadcom, Commvault Vulnerabilities
CISA urges immediate patching for recently disclosed Broadcom, Commvault, and Qualitia vulnerabilities exploited in the wild.
-
Security Week ☛ Exploited Vulnerability Exposes Over 400 SAP NetWeaver Servers to Attacks
More than 400 SAP NetWeaver servers are impacted by CVE-2025-31324, an exploited remote code execution vulnerability.
-
SANS ☛ More Scans for SMS Gateways and APIs, (Tue, Apr 29th)
Last week, I wrote about scans for Teltonika Networks SMS Gateways. Attackers are always looking for cheap (free) ways to send SMS messages and gain access to not-blocklisted numbers. So, I took a closer look at similar scans we have seen.
-
SANS ☛ Web Scanning Sonicwall for CVE-2021-20016, (Tue, Apr 29th)
There was a post initially published in January 2022 showing an exploitable "probable zero-day vulnerabilities"1 for Sonicwall but looking back in what has been submitted in the past year to ISC, this past week was the first time we have been getting some reports.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Google report finds drop in zero-day exploitation in 2024 but warns enterprise risks are rising
The Surveillance Giant Google Threat Intelligence Group today released its annual 2024 zero-day trends report, surprisingly finding that there was a reduction in zero-day threats exploited in the wild last year despite a long-term upward trend.
-
Security Week ☛ Google Tracked 75 Zero-Days in 2024
The number of exploited zero-days seen by Surveillance Giant Google in 2024 dropped to 75, from 98 observed in the previous year.