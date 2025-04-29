news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2025



Quoting: NixOS Logo and Branding Update | Blog | Nix & NixOS —

An incredible amount of work has gone into creating and improving the logo and its documentation. However, it suffers from some inconsistencies and many parts of it are still ambiguous.

The image below is a zoomed in view of the bottom of the NixOS logo with a horizontal line drawn starting at the bottom left of the snowflake. If you open the image and zoom in, you will see that the edges of the snowflake are not parallel to the horizontal line. Additionally, the edges of the snowflake are not collinear with each other.