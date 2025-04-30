news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Disinformation and Marketing Spam From and For OIN (GAFAM's and IBM's Weapon Against Free Software Activists and Reformists Against Software Patents)
All in all, this anniversary is just a PR stunt with revisionism
-
Google Spreading Misinformation and Lies
Google is in the propaganda business
-
New Video Report About Microsoft Cancelling Multi-Billion Dollar Projects
direct link to the video
-
Microsoft is Already Laying Off Lots of Contractors
cost-cutting at Microsoft takes a new "edge"
New
-
Links 29/04/2025: Microsoft Infosys Layoffs, 'Popcorn Lung' With Vapers, Hong Kong Banning Possession of e-cigarettes in Public
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 29/04/2025: Hey-Hi (AI) Isn't Your Friend/Lover, Mastodon is a Mess, and Mandelbrot Programming
Links for the day
-
Just Sending More and More Threats Does Not Change the Fact We Got Abused for Many Years and Women Got Strangled
Wanting a "gag order" - or sometimes injunctions - by sending many threats
-
Links 29/04/2025: Water Scarcity, LLM Slop Backfiring Again in Legal Documents
Links for the day
-
statCounter: GNU/Linux Adoption Surging in Switzerland, Windows at All-time Low
What happened?
-
Gemini Links 28/04/2025: Free Speech and Perfectionism in Design
Links for the day
-
What Fake News Looks Like (IBM)
IBM told a lie. The media then just blindly repeated this lie.
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 28, 2025
IRC logs for Monday, April 28, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):