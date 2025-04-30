news
Software Leftovers
Microsoft
-
It's FOSS ☛ You Can Now Officially Run Arch Linux Inside Windows [Ed: This is a bad thing]
Arch Linux is now officially available on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).
-
The Register UK ☛ The State of Open Source in 2025 [Ed: Done by a Microsoft proxy for another Microsoft proxy
Overall, and somewhat atypically for industry research, the report is quite an interesting read, and we recommend it. However, it does show some worrying trends – if not surprising ones, at least to this jaded industry veteran.
Lots of companies are using open source software, more of them all the time. Most are hoping to save money. The next stated reasons made us chuckle:
• To reduce vendor lock-in
• Open standards and interoperability
• Stable technology with long-term community support
• To reduce development or maintenance costs
-
India Times ☛ Microsoft’s chief HR writes to managers on cutting low performers: This isn’t about Microsoft’s success
Microsoft's Chief People Officer Amy Coleman unveiled strict new performance management policies in an internal email to managers, emphasizing that the initiative extends beyond corporate success to individual and team achievement. The new approach includes a two-year rehire ban for underperforming employees and prevents low performers from transferring within the company.
-
Programming/Development
-
LWN ☛ Barnes: Parallel ./configure
Tavian Barnes takes on
the tedious process of waiting for configure scripts to run.
I paid good money for my 24 CPU cores, but ./configure can only
manage to use 69% of one of them. As a result, this random project
takes about 13.5× longer to configure the build than it does to
actually do the build.
-