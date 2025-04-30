A more important lesson

…for me - is to mute the influencers. There is a list of a handful of folks - they are good folks, but what they are doing is absolutely toxic for what I need to do - namely, build stuff. So I am not only going to go all @levelsio on it and ignore the “best practice” advice – I will also mute all of them. I don’t want to second-guess myself at every bundle add and every brew install. I don’t want to go to sleep with an anxiety that every new tech is going to make me unhireable. And I don’t want to end every day with a feeling that I am a bad developer just because I don’t use nuxt-tailwind-immer-zod-whatever.

Because I know that I can do just fine. If I am allowed space to build.

I know they are not doing this out of malice, but I have to protect my creative spirits at least to some extent.