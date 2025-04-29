news
KDE and GNOME: KDE Snap, LabPlot 2.12, and GNOME GitLab
KDE Snaps and life. Spirits are up, but I need a little help please
I was just released from the hospital after a 3 day stay for my ( hopefully ) last surgery. There was concern with massive blood loss and low heart rate. I have stabilized and have come home. Unfortunately, they had to prescribe many medications this round and they are extremely expensive and used up all my funds. I need gas money to get to my post-op doctors appointments, and food would be cool. I would appreciate any help, even just a dollar!
LabPlot 2.12 released
Welcome LabPlot 2.12!
After many months of intense work, we are proud to announce the new release of LabPlot 2.12, a FREE, open source and cross-platform Data Visualization and Analysis software accessible to everyone and trusted by professionals!
This latest release introduces a wealth of new features, enhancements, and performance improvements across various areas. It also expands support for additional data formats and visualization types.
MacStadium sponsors GNOME macOS CI infrastructure
GNOME GitLab now uses macOS runners from MacStadium for managing our macOS CI pipeline. This offers significant improvements in supporting the GNOME platform on macOS. In this blog, we’ll cover the event timeline of macOS CI in GNOME GitLab and the technical details of the new infrastructure setup from MacStadium.
