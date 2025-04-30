Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Acorn

We’ve reduced product returns by half, cut our manufacturing time by 15%, and eliminated 43 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year by changing the way we solder connectors onto our computers.

In product design and manufacture, small changes often drive big differences in environmental impact, and at Raspberry Pi we’ve always made sure we have a thorough understanding of the processes used to manufacture our products so that we can spot ways to improve them. In the run-up to Raspberry Pi 5, we worked with our manufacturing partner Sony to implement a technique called intrusive reflow soldering, an adjustment that has improved product quality, reduced waste, and lowered our environmental impact.