Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Acorn
Raspberry Pi ☛ Should we ditch the term ‘digital native’? The latest conversation on the podcast
In the latest episode of the Hello World podcast, we explore the myth of the 'digital native'.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Sustainable solutions with Raspberry Pi: how intrusive reflow soldering boosted our efficiency and cut our carbon footprint
We’ve reduced product returns by half, cut our manufacturing time by 15%, and eliminated 43 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year by changing the way we solder connectors onto our computers.
In product design and manufacture, small changes often drive big differences in environmental impact, and at Raspberry Pi we’ve always made sure we have a thorough understanding of the processes used to manufacture our products so that we can spot ways to improve them. In the run-up to Raspberry Pi 5, we worked with our manufacturing partner Sony to implement a technique called intrusive reflow soldering, an adjustment that has improved product quality, reduced waste, and lowered our environmental impact.
The Register UK ☛ 40 years ago, Acorn fired up the first Arm processor
The computer, a familiar sight in classrooms throughout the UK and plugged into the televisions of well-heeled parents, allowed the attachment of a second processor. There was a unit with an additional 6502 processor, another contained a Z80 processor. And this one could accept Acorn's new RISC chip, freshly stamped out by VLSI.