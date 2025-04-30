news
Games: World of Goo 2, PASS Fortress, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ World of Goo 2 is out now on Steam and GOG - a great pick for puzzle game fans
This really brings back some memories. World of Goo 2 from 2D BOY and Tomorrow Corporation has officially launched on GOG and Steam with Native Linux support. Note: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ PASS Fortress turns TF2 into a competitive basketball-like and it's coming to Steam
Oh hey, a new Team Fortress 2 (TF2) mod that's coming to Steam and it sounds like a lot of fun. PASS Fortress is one to watch. Technically, not a new mod actually. As the Steam page notes it was " Originally conceived by the 4v4 PASS Time community in 2018" but it's now coming as a "fully fledged and realized in a standalone mod".
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wuthering Waves arrives on Steam, another with anti-cheat problems on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux
Update 12:00 BST: the developer recently edited the Steam page description to note: [...]
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam update for Desktop brings DLC fixes while Steam Deck gets startup and BIOS update fixes
Valve released another small stable Steam Client update for Desktop and Steam Deck, bringing in some pretty essential fixes for both platforms.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Starfox-esque 3D Shooter Ex-Zodiac gets a major update with a new level
Ex-Zodiac is a 3D on-rails shooter made in the spirit of the classic Starfox, it's currently in Early Access with Linux support and a major update just released.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro Disney themed shooter MOUSE: P.I. For Hire looks awesome in the latest trailer
The inspiration is obvious to anyone who has seen classic Disney cartoons on this one and I'm all for it. MOUSE: P.I. For Hire looks like a lot of fun and the latest trailer shows off more weapons. I initially highlighted this one back in August 2024.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Metal platformer Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior from Chaosmonger now on Kickstarter and smashed the funding goal
With a world inspired by the lore and iconic concept albums of the metal music band Voivod, the latest retro-inspired game from Chaosmonger Studio is live on Kickstarter.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Multiple Star Wars classics join the GOG Preservation Program with a big sale
The GOG Preservation Program has expanded once again. After recently adding a re-release of Breath of Fire IV for PC, GOG are now keeping multiple classic Star Wars games up to date.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Delta Force devs say Desktop Linux support is 'not part of our agenda in the future'
For anyone hoping to play Delta Force on Desktop Linux, the developer Team Jade has given a pretty clear no. That's despite it working on Steam Deck due to the anti-cheat they've used.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Infinity Nikki on Steam works on Steam Deck but the situation is odd and anti-cheat blocks Desktop Linux
Infinity Nikki has now launched on Steam to suck away more of your time. It works on Steam Deck with Proton but the anti-cheat is blocking it working on Desktop Linux. The developers previously confirmed to GamingOnLinux that it would work on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The XCOM Complete Humble Bundle is an awesome deal
One of my all-time favourite game series! The XCOM Complete Humble Bundle is an absolutely fantastic deal filled with some brilliant strategy games.