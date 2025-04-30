Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS

Based on the next-generation solutions from SUSE called Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system and uses the new Agama installer.

LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 25.2.3 is here a little over a month after LibreOffice 25.2.2 to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Thunderbird 138 Adds New Default Color Override for High Contrast Mode on Linux

This release comes with a few interesting changes, including message disposition buttons for new email alerts, support for customizing the new email notification in macOS Settings, and a new default color override for High Contrast mode on Linux and macOS systems.

Firefox 139 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Firefox 139 appears to come with a change that (most probably) many of you will not like, namely a pop-up that forces you to accept the Firefox Terms of Use and Mozilla’s Privacy Notice, whether you agree to them or not. And it looks like if you don’t click on the “Confirm and continue” button, you won’t be able to use Firefox anymore.

4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

Arriving a little over four months after 4MLinux 47.0, the 4MLinux 48.0 release features support for new apps and components, including the Kino IEEE 1394 DV non-linear video editor, the VVenC H.266/VVC encoder, FreeTube YouTube client, and the Bristol emulator for synthesizers, electric pianos, and organs.

Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.4 Released with Support for Ubuntu 25.04

Highlights of Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.1.4 include support for Unicode surrogate characters and planes above zero, such as emojis, support for Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) and the upcoming Fedora Linux 43 distributions, tab support in KPDF document viewer, and support for clickable links in calendar events.

qBittorrent 5.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Major Update

Highlights of qBittorrent 5.1 include support for modern functions to get random numbers under Linux and Windows systems to improve security, support for the Thunar file manager on Linux, support for the “eXact Length” parameter when creating magnet URIs, support for fetching the tracker list from URLs, announce_port support, drag support to the torrent content widget, and the ability to display the external IP address in the status bar.

Mozilla Firefox 138 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 138 introduces support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms, and new Contrast Control settings that let users use the same colors across websites for improved readability.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Privacy is possible – even when it feels out of reach

In these circumstances, it can feel like it's hopeless to fight back. These companies already have so much—why should we bother to jump through more hoops to protect our personal privacy? Won't this surveillance machine just do its thing anyway?

LinuxGizmos.com

RVPC Adds BASIC Interpreter to €1 Open Source RISC-V Computer

The RVPC, a fully open source hardware and software retro-style computer project built around the CH32V003 microcontroller, now supports a BASIC interpreter. This update further expands the capabilities of the €1 RISC-V-based system, which already features VGA output and PS/2 keyboard input, despite its extremely limited resources.

Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications

M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

MINIX Elite EU715-AI Mini PC Combines Meteor Lake Performance and dual 2.5GbE Ports

The MINIX Elite EU715-AI is a compact mini PC based on Intel’s Meteor Lake-H processor architecture. It features integrated Intel Arc Graphics, Wi-Fi 6E, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and quad-screen display support.

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key
Kali Linux users must manually install a new archive signing key after the previous one was lost
YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux
PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers with some 110M subscribers, has released a video detailing his switch from Windows to Linux....
Kdenlive 25.04.0 released
We are proud to announce the release of Kdenlive 25.04.0
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
Free Software Foundation completes its board member review
The review examined board members Ian Kelling, Geoffrey Knauth, Henry Poole, Richard Stallman, and Gerald Sussman
Distributions and Operating Systems Leftovers
today's howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Free Software Community Meetups in Palm Beach County, Florida, and in Warsaw, Poland
Security Leftovers
Games: Ridiculous Space Battles, Commodore 64 Fun, and BitCraft Online
Databases: PostgreSQL Releases, Analyses, and More
Firefox News and Tor Browser 14.5.1 Release
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Linux Stigma and Linux Format
Programming Leftovers
Debian: Freexian Updates and OpenSnitch 1.6.8 Now in Trixie
Debian news
Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, Linux Matters, and Going Linux
Android Leftovers
Setting Up This Smart Home Device Was an Ordeal Until I Tried Using Android
Software Leftovers
5 Reasons Now Is the Right Time to Buy a Linux Laptop
Most people only consider Windows or macOS when looking at laptops
today's howtos
Steam Client Update Fixes DLC Recognition
Steam releases a new client update that fixes DLC recognition and window startup issues
Firefox Tab Groups
Mozilla doing something useful
Canonical/Ubuntu: IdPs, Weekly Newsletter, and Vista 11 Spin/Worship
News about Ubuntu
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Acorn
Some hardware picks
FSF to hold free software hackathon in honor of its fortieth anniversary
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced its plans for a hackathon to improve free/libre software in honor of its fortieth anniversary
Best Free and Open Source Software
Oshin OS is an Arch Linux distribution
Oshin OS is an Arch Linux-based free, safe, and open-source operating system for your kids and yourself
Privacy on Trial: Meta’s DOJ Battle vs. Purism’s User-Centric Philosophy
The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) current lawsuit against Meta spotlights a crucial discourse in the tech world, highlighting the fundamental right to privacy in the digital age
Make your first open source contribution
Launchpad and the Open Documentation Academy Live in Málaga
FreeBSD Wants to Know a Few Things
FreeBSD evidently found last year’s Community Survey so useful that they’re turning it into an annual event
Is Free/Open Source Software Sustainable?
Open Source has won
Games: World of Goo 2, PASS Fortress, and More
Today in Techrights
Ubuntu, Free Software, and Openwashing
Mozilla and Mozilla-less Firefox
BSD and Kernel Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: KDE Snap, LabPlot 2.12, and GNOME GitLab
3 updates from projects/people
Hardware and Games, Modders and Gamers
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More
Webinar Software, Mixxx 2.5.1, and GNU libsigsegv 2.15
today's howtos
GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's howtos
Red Hat Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Framework, and More
Android Leftovers
I Tried This Cheap Android Phone. There's a Lot to Be Excited About
Avocado OS: Open-source Linux platform for embedded systems - Help Net Security
Peridio, a platform for building and maintaining advanced embedded products, has launched Avocado OS
Turntable is a Universal Scrobbler App for Linux
Those looking for an easy way to “scrobble” music on Linux
NixOS Logo and Branding Update
The NixOS logo was originally designed by Simon Frankau for Haskell as part of the 2009 Haskell logo contest
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
DebLight OS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution
DebLight OS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution, particularly well-suited for older 32-bit PCs and 64-bit PCs
Plasma Sprint 2025 – A Recap
This year’s Plasma Sprint had a very special meaning for me
Turning 21 in 6 Weeks [original]
LibreWolf is now in my Slackware repository
Resulting from a request in one of my other blog pages
While Windows 10 users panic, Ubuntu makes extending support easy - here's how
Think you are about to lose support for Ubuntu 20.04
Today in Techrights
Lenovo Cuts the Windows Tax and offers Cheaper Laptops with Linux Pre-installed
Lenovo is doing something that many aren't
5 reasons NixOS is the most exciting Linux distro in years
NixOS is an open-source Linux distribution built around the Nix package manager
My favorite SSH clients for Android - and why you need them
Think you need a laptop to connect via SSH to your Linux machine
8 ways to protect your privacy on Linux and keep your data safe
Using Linux is a good start - but it is not enough
This lightning-fast Linux distro will hook you the moment you try it
Everything about Xubuntu is built for speed and simplicity
TDE R14.1.4 released!
The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.4 release
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
HarmonyOS, Muse Pi, and Commodore OS (Linux)
today's howtos
OpenBSD 7.7 Released
Android Leftovers
This cheap Android Auto adapter was the best thing I ever bought for my car
FerenOS: A Refreshing Take on KDE Plasma That Could Win You Over
FerenOS has a polished KDE Plasma implementation and includes the customizable Vivaldi browser as the default
5 Reasons to Replace SteamOS With Bazzite (& 3 Reasons Not To)
Own a Steam Deck and would like to try out an alternative operating system that's not Windows
Forget WinRAR: These Are the Best Native Archive Managers for Linux
On Linux, you can run WinRAR through Wine
Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds
This fan-made Linux-based OS was just released for Commodore-branded devices
5 High-Performance Linux Distros for Modern PCs and Laptops
Linux has a reputation as the operating system for old and weak hardware
5 reasons I stopped dual‑booting Linux/Windows and spun up a Type‑2 hypervisor instead
For years, I maintained a dual‑boot setup to enjoy both Linux and Windows on a single machine
8 Common Ubuntu Issues: Fixing Boot Errors, Wi-Fi Problems, and More
Ubuntu is a favorite among Linux enthusiasts for its stability, security, and user-friendly interface
Free and Open Source Software
NetBSD – fast, secure and highly portable Unix-like operating system
NetBSD is a free, fast, secure, and highly portable Unix-like Open Source operating system
Review: Ubuntu MATE 25.04
Linux has been criticized - and then criticized some more
This Month in KDE Apps
After a long pause, welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (more or less) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Petition Attempts to Force OSI to Release Complete Vote Count
When it comes to Open Source Initiative’s 2025 board election
7 Linux distros you should avoid until you've mastered the command line
If you're new to Linux, skip these distros until you have plenty of experience
5 ways to use the Linux terminal on your Android phone - including my favorite
You can do a lot with the Linux terminal app for Android
WebKitGTK API Versions Demystified
WebKitGTK has a bunch of different confusing API versions
Open Hardware: Arduino, Linux, and More
CRUX 3.8 Release Notes
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.8
Today in Techrights
Linux 6.15-rc4
"So let's see if this rc ends up avoiding any silly issues"