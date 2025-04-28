news
today's howtos
[Repeat] Simon Josefsson ☛ GitLab Runner with Rootless Privilege-less Podman on riscv64
Below I will guide you to install the GitLab Runner on the pre-installed Ubuntu 24.04 that ships with the P550, and configure it to use Podman in root-less mode and without the --privileged flag. Presumably you want to migrate to some other OS instead; hey Trisquel 13 riscv64 I’m waiting for you! I wouldn’t recommend using this machine for anything sensitive, there is an awful lot of non-free and/or vendor-specific software installed, and the hardware itself is young. I am not aware of any riscv64 hardware that can run a libre OS, all of them appear to require non-free blobs and usually a non-mainline kernel.
University of Toronto ☛ Trying to understand OpenID Connect (OIDC) and its relation to OAuth2
OAuth2 describes a HTTP-based protocol where a client (typically using a web browser) can obtain an access token from an authorization server and then present this token to a resource server to gain access to something. For example, your mail client works with a browser to obtain an access token from an OAuth2 identity provider, which it then presents to your IMAP server. However, the base OAuth2 specification is only concerned with the interaction between clients and the authorization server; it explicitly has nothing to say about issues like how a resource server validations and uses the access tokens. This is right at the start of RFC 6749: [...]
University of Toronto ☛ Looking at OIDC tokens and getting information on them as a 'consumer'
In OIDC, roughly speaking and as I understand it, there are three possible roles: the identity provider ('OP'), a Client or 'Relying Party' (the program, website, or whatever that has you authenticate with the IdP and that may then use the resulting authentication information), and what is sometimes called a 'resource server', which uses the IdP's authentication information that it gets from you (your client, acting as a RP). 'Resource Server' is actually an OAuth2 term, which comes into the picture because OIDC is 'a simple identity layer' on top of OAuth2 (to quote from the core OIDC specification). A website authenticating you with OIDC can be described as acting both as a 'RP' and a 'RS', but in cases like IMAP authentication with OIDC/OAuth2, the two roles are separate; your mail client is a RP, and the IMAP server is a RS. I will broadly call both RPs and RSs 'consumers' of OIDC tokens.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postfix on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Postfix on CentOS Stream 10. Postfix is a powerful Mail Transfer Agent (MTA) that provides a robust solution for sending, receiving, and routing emails in GNU/Linux environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Terraform on Linux Mint 22
Terraform has become an essential tool for DevOps professionals and system administrators who manage infrastructure as code. If you’re using Linux Mint 22 and want to leverage Terraform’s powerful capabilities for automating your infrastructure deployment, this comprehensive guide will walk you through various installation methods and post-installation configurations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams on Fedora 42 [Ed: Proprietary spyware that gets access to many things it should not; use something else.]
Microsoft Teams has become an essential collaboration tool for organizations worldwide, enabling seamless communication through chat, video calls, file sharing, and integration with other Abusive Monopolist Microsoft services. For GNU/Linux users running Fedora 42, accessing Teams presents unique challenges, but several viable solutions exist.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Realtek Wifi Drivers on Manjaro
Manjaro GNU/Linux offers exceptional customization and performance, but setting up Realtek WiFi adapters often presents challenges for new users. Whether you’re migrating from backdoored Windows or simply struggling with wireless connectivity after a fresh installation, this comprehensive guide will help you get your Realtek WiFi working properly on Manjaro.
Marian Bouček ☛ Ruby on Rails on FreeBSD
I decided to move back to FreeBSD after 2 years of running NixOS. One thing I appreciate on GNU/Linux is the ability to easily install Ruby on Rails framework. It’s a framework of my choice for creating web applications, so naturally I was curious to see how Ruby will work on FreeBSD too. My hobby application is using Rails 8 and Postgres, so nothing too fancy. Let’s deep dive into how it all went!
Own HowTo ☛ How to install coolify on Linux
coolify is an open source platform that allows you to self host apps, databases, web cms, and a lot more.
It's basically an alternative for Heroku/Vercel/Netlify, so you can use coolify on your server to host multiple services, all in the same server.