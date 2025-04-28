In OIDC, roughly speaking and as I understand it, there are three possible roles: the identity provider ('OP'), a Client or 'Relying Party' (the program, website, or whatever that has you authenticate with the IdP and that may then use the resulting authentication information), and what is sometimes called a 'resource server', which uses the IdP's authentication information that it gets from you (your client, acting as a RP). 'Resource Server' is actually an OAuth2 term, which comes into the picture because OIDC is 'a simple identity layer' on top of OAuth2 (to quote from the core OIDC specification). A website authenticating you with OIDC can be described as acting both as a 'RP' and a 'RS', but in cases like IMAP authentication with OIDC/OAuth2, the two roles are separate; your mail client is a RP, and the IMAP server is a RS. I will broadly call both RPs and RSs 'consumers' of OIDC tokens.