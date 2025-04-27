Audiocasts/Shows: LinuxFest Northwest 2025 and This Week in Linux

This week in Linux, COSMIC Alpha 7 has been released. We also have some new releases for some distributions. We have Open Mandriva, also Crux, and even something for the retro computer enthusiasts out there. Humble Bundle has a lot of DOOM games available in the id & Friends bundle. All of this and so much more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.