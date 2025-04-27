Fedora is aiming for fully reproducible builds and Kevin Fenzi's Latest Report

Another week has gone by. It was a pretty quiet one for me, but it had a lot of 'calm before the storm' vibes. The storm being of course that may will be very busy setting up the new datacenter to try and migrate to it in june.

Still don't have access to our new hardware, but I'm hoping early next week I will. I did find out a good deal more about networking there and setup our dhcp server already with all the mac addresses and ip's for the management interfaces. As soon as that comes up they should just get the right addresses and be ready to work on.