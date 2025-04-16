news
NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Enters Public Beta with NVIDIA Smooth Motion
The NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series promises support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module.
The NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series also promises to extend the nvidia-powerd daemon to also support Dynamic Boost when a notebook is running on battery power and updates the nvidia-modeset driver to trim trailing whitespace from the product name passed to the GPU’s audio device as part of the EDID-Like Data (ELD).