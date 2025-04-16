NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Enters Public Beta with NVIDIA Smooth Motion

The NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series promises support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module.

Based on the Debian 12 “Bookworm” or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, the new Armbian Linux cloud images promise ultra-fast boot, lightweight footprint, minimal attack surface, no firmware package, Docker support out of the box, built-in ZRAM memory management, and Armbian-config for easy customization.

Codenamed “Cyberia”, Ultramarine 41 introduces WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) support, new default apps for the Flagship Edition, which features the Budgie desktop environment, including the Evince document viewer and Lollypop music player, a new um command line tool for advanced users to see an overview of their installation.

VirtualBox 7.1.8 brings initial support for Linux kernel 6.14 into Linux Guest Additions, allowing users to install and run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.14, along with initial support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.7 kernel, additional fixes for the RHEL 9.4 kernel, and improvements to the ‘rcvboxadd status-kernel’ check.

Based on Fedora Linux 42 and using the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 42 is here to introduce a new FEX integration that provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Fedora Linux 42 ships with the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which now features the long-anticipated Anaconda WebUI installer by default to provide users with a more advanced and modern installation experience.

NX AppHub is here as a replacement for the NX Software Center, Nitrux’s built-in GUI utility for managing AppImage bundle, and zap, a command-line package management interface for AppImages.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Manjaro 25.0 ships with the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environments, Btrfs as the default file system (with automatic snapshots) for new installations instead of EXT4, which is still supported alongside XFS and F2FS filesystems in the Calamares graphical installer.

User visible changes in T2 Linux SDE 25.4 include the port of the latest AMD ROCm to 64-bit RISC-V and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures for HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI, latest KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce desktop environments, web installer sys-root / container bootstrap support, OpenCL by default, as well as Rust and QEMU support for SPARC64/32.