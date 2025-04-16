news
today's howtos
Linux Host Support ☛ HTTP 307 Temporary Redirect Status Code: What is it and When Should You Use it?
This blog post will explain the HTTP 307 Temporary Redirect Status Code and when to use it. The HTTP 307 Temporary Redirect Status Code belongs to the 3xx status codes family. This means that the client must take additional action to complete the request.
Rafael Sadowski ☛ fio benchmarking on OpenBSD: How Many Jobs Are Worth It?
This post explores these questions through detailed fio(1) benchmarking, looking at random reads, random writes, and latency — all running on a recent build of OpenBSD 7.7-current.
University of Toronto ☛ How I install personal versions of programs (on Unix)
These days, Unixes are quite generous in what they make available through their packaging systems, so you can often get everything you want through packages that someone else worries about building, updating, managing, and so on. However, not everything is available that way; sometimes I want something that isn't packaged, and sometimes (especially on 'long term support' distributions) I want something that's more recent that the system provides (for example, Ubuntu 22.04 only has Emacs 27.1). Over time, I've evolved my own approach for managing my personal versions of such things, which is somewhat derived from the traditional approach for multi-architecture Unixes here.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on Fedora 42
Flatpak has become an integral part of the modern GNU/Linux ecosystem, offering a revolutionary approach to application management and deployment. For Fedora 42 users, embracing Flatpak opens doors to a vast library of applications while providing enhanced security through containerization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install BalenaEtcher on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install BalenaEtcher on CentOS Stream 10. Creating bootable USB drives is a common task for system administrators, developers, and GNU/Linux enthusiasts. BalenaEtcher stands out as one of the most reliable and user-friendly tools for this purpose.
ID Root ☛ Fedora GNU/Linux 42 Released
Fedora GNU/Linux 42 has officially launched, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of this cutting-edge distribution. Released on April 15, 2025, this version introduces groundbreaking changes that redefine the GNU/Linux user experience through enhanced desktop environments, a revamped installer, and numerous system-level improvements.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenRGB on GNU/Linux Mint 22
Customizing your computer with RGB lighting can add a personal touch to your setup, but managing these lights on GNU/Linux systems has often been a frustrating experience. Many manufacturers provide proprietary software that only works on Windows, leaving GNU/Linux users with limited options.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Blender on openSUSE. Blender stands as one of the most powerful open-source 3D creation suites available today, offering a comprehensive set of tools for modeling, animation, rendering, and much more.
