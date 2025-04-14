today's leftovers

Hey everyone, It’s me again, back with the final update for this year’s Season of KDE. So, turns out things don’t really go as planned and it took me some extra time to bring it over the line.

Since my last post, I wrote the tests for the Kalah game, the associated TUI, a greedy move selection and benchmarked Oware and Bohnenspiel. My mid-sem exams happened, in between, and delayed me by 2 weeks.