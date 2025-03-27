How-To Geek on Plex Media Server and Raspberry Pi

Aside from Raspberry Pi's main releases, its Compute Modules are also pretty exciting for all kinds of embedded applications. Now, it's a lot more resistant to challenging scenarios, including hotter and colder temperatures.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a significant upgrade to its Compute Module 4 (CM4). The Compute Module 4 can now operate reliably within a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, a substantial improvement over the previous -20°C lower limit. How did they achieve this, exactly? Raspberry Pi said that it has partnered with Samsung to incorporate extended-temperature-range SDRAM and eMMC storage parts. This helps us maintain data integrity and system stability under extreme temperature conditions. All other stuff on the board had already been certified for these operating temperatures, so getting the whole system there was just a matter of swapping out the memory/storage chips.

This means that the Compute Module 4 now works at even lower temperatures and can therefore be deployed in more extreme situations. Many regions experience winter temperatures well below -20°C. This update allows for the reliable deployment of CM4-based systems in these previously inaccessible areas, including parts of North America, Europe, and Asia. After all, the CM4 can be embedded in all kinds of projects and devices. If you're going to deploy something using a CM4 in a remote and very cold location, a system certified to work in these extreme low temperatures can also cut down on frequent maintenance.