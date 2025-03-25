Security and Microsoft TCO
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (libxslt, mercurial, and webkit2gtk), Fedora (chromium, dotnet8.0, ffmpeg, jupyterlab, and kitty), Mageia (expat and libxslt), Red Hat (pcs), SUSE (apptainer, chromium, kernel, libarchive, mercurial, python311, radare2, xorg-x11-server, and zvbi), and Ubuntu (golang-github-cli-go-gh-v2 and nltk).
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ The first 24 hours of a cyber incident. A practical playbook
TL;DR The first 24 hours after a cyber incident are critical for containment and recovery. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) often lack resources, but swift action is still possible.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What will my business need to do for the EU CRA?
The European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is a piece of legislation that covers all countries within the EU and the EAA and entered into force on 10th December 2024. It covers many types of devices and applications that are either sold or otherwise made commercially available in Europe and the intention behind it is to improve the cybersecurity of products available to consumers and businesses across Europe.
-
Microsoft TCO
-
Security Week ☛ Albabat Ransomware Expands Targets, Abuses Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub
New versions of the Albabat ransomware target Windows, Linux, and macOS, and retrieve configuration files from Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub .
-