news
XZ Utils 5.8 Introduces Performance Improvements in the LZMA/LZMA2 Decoder
XZ Utils 5.8 updates the liblzma compression library on 32/64-bit x86 platforms to boost decompression time by 0-5% on systems built with GCC runtime library exception and up to 15% on systems built against the musl libc C standard library with highly compressed files.
This release also improves LZMA/LZMA2 encoder speed on 64-bit PowerPC (both endiannesses) and 64-bit RISC-V processors that support fast unaligned access, adds low-level APIs for RISC-V, ARM64, and x86 BCJ filters to lzma/bcj.h, and adds support for using CRC32 instructions on the LoongArch architecture to make CRC32 calculation faster.