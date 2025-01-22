Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

[...] This is an update about the transition of the forums to Ubuntu Discourse.

The transition is complete and this forum is now closed to all new posts. Anyone needing support for Ubuntu or the official flavours should seek help at Ubuntu Discourse. If you have not already done so, you can log into Ubuntu Discourse using the same Ubuntu One SSO account that is used for logging into ubuntuforums. If you are new to Ubuntu Discourse please read this page first. Please be aware that after your first login you will not be able to post any topic in Ubuntu Discourse until you have spent some time exploring the site and reading some posts. The Support and Help section will be the first to be open to you for posting. Thereafter, as you gain trust, you will find other sections of Discourse open to you.