Games: Raspberry Pi Pico Game Boy, 3D Tetris On A LED Matrix, Godot Game Engine, GNU/Linux Performance
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico Game Boy Printer emulates the original to a T
It's no secret that the Raspberry Pi and the Raspberry Pi Pico can emulate a plethora of old school consoles. But Dr. Raphaël Boichot has taken things a step further by emulating a classic accessory to the Nintendo Game Boy line. Using our favorite microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi Pico, he's created a Game Boy Printer emulator and dubbed the project TinyGB Printer.
Hackaday ☛ From Retro To Radiant: 3D Tetris On A LED Matrix
We love seeing retro games evolve into new, unexpected dimensions. Enter [Markus]’ adaptation of 3D Tetris on a custom-built 3x3x12 RGB LED matrix. Developed as a university project, this open-source setup combines coding, soldering, and 3D printing. It’s powered by an ESP32 microcontroller with gameplay controlled by a neat web interface.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Godot Game Engine Went Woke... And Lost $160,000 Per Year.
A few months ago, the Open Source Godot Game Engine enacted a mass "cleansing" of Non-Woke supporters. Then their monthly donations dropped by over 25%.
Neowin ☛ Windows vs GNU/Linux gaming performance shows why AMD is better than Nvidia... mostly
If you are willing to make the switch from backdoored Windows to GNU/Linux and are looking at gaming performance, you will want to have an AMD GPU and not an Nvidia.