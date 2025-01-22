Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: dsafilter 20th Anniversary
Happy 20th birthday, dsafilter!
dsafilteris a mail filter I wrote two decades ago to solve a problem I had: I was dutifully subscribed to debian-security-announce to learn of new security package updates, but most were not relevant to me.
The filter creates a new, summarizing mail, reporting on whether the DSA was applicable to any package installed on the system running the filter, and attached the original DSA mail for reference. Users can then choose to drop mails for packages that aren't relevant.
Red Hat Official ☛ Improve your Information Technology Infrastructure Library with automation: Incident and problem management
In a nutshell, problem management is the proactive sibling of reactive incident management, but what are incident and problem management, exactly?
Harish Pillay ☛ Harish Pillay 9v1hp: Wireless@SGx for GNU/Linux – 2025 update
I am really pleased to see that the unsung heros at IMDA.gov.sg have finally provided information about how to connect to the Wireless@SGx network for the growing group of users who only use GNU/Linux as their primary operating system on their laptops.
I’ve documented the trials and frustrations over the years about Wireless@SGx, and it is finally no longer something that we have to decipher, reverse engineer and break in order to use.
Simplifying VM Storage and Management With OpenShift and KubeVirt [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored site does Red Hat puff pieces]
How VM storage works in OpenShift and how KubeVirt makes it surprisingly straightforward to set up and manage storage for your virtual machines — from initial setup to everyday tasks.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: End of Life of github2fedmsg
As was already announced in Announcing Webhook To Fedora Messaging Fedora Infrastructure team is working on replacement of github2fedmsg service. As the replacement is already deployed and users already had a few months to migrate to webhook2fedmsg we decided to say goodbye to github2fedmsg. The date that github2fedmsg will be decommissioned in fedora infra is 3rd February.