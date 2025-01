posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2025



Quoting: Salix - Slackware-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Salix is a Linux distribution based on Slackware that is simple, fast and easy to use, with stability being a primary goal.

Salix is also fully backwards compatible with Slackware, so Slackware users can benefit from Salix repositories, which they can use as an “extra” quality source of software for their favorite distribution. Like a bonsai, Salix is small and light.