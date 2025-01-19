Hardware: Arduino, Steam Deck, Raspberry Pi
CNX Software ☛ Open hardware RP2350B boards offer up to 16MB flash, 8MB PSRAM, microSD card slot, 48x GPIOs
Olimex has recently released the PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL open-source hardware RP2350B development boards with up to 16MB flash, 8MB PSRAM, 48 GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and more. The main difference between the two boards is that the PICO2-XL includes 2MB of external QSPI Flash and a compact flat-bottom design, making it ideal for simpler, space-constrained projects.
Hackaday ☛ A PDA From An ESP32
The ESP32 series of microcontrollers have been with us for quite a few years now and appeared in both Tensilica and RISC-V variants, both of which deliver an inexpensive and powerful device. It’s thus shown up in quite a few handheld computers, whether they be conference badges or standalone devices, and this is definitely a field in which these chips have more to give. We’re pleased then to see this e-ink PDA from [ashtf8], which we think raises the bar on this type of device.
Linux Gizmos ☛ HackCable: USB-C Keystroke Injection Cable with RP2040 or ESP32
Kickstarter recently featured the HackCable, a USB-C cable designed for cybersecurity research and system testing. It resembles a standard charging cable but includes features like built-in Wi-Fi and keystroke injection, providing a discreet and versatile tool for professionals and researchers.
CNX Software ☛ M.2 CAN FD adapter adds CAN Bus support to hosts with a spare M.2 Key-B socket
Designed by Universal Machine Intelligence, the M.2 CAN FD adapter is an M.2 to CAN FD converter board that brings two high-speed CAN FD interfaces to projects requiring reliable high-speed communication. It is an M.2 B-key card with a slim form factor and a breakaway design that supports slot lengths like 2242, 2252, 2260, and 2280. The adapter supports CAN FD and CAN 2.0B protocols with speeds up to 5Mbit/s and includes functional isolation between the host and CAN bus for additional safety. Additional features include a built-in network termination switch with split termination, ultra-low power consumption, and compatibility with 12V, 24V, and 48V systems.
Ken Shirriff ☛ Reverse-engineering a carry-lookahead adder in the Pentium
Addition is harder than you'd expect, at least for a computer. Computers use multiple types of adder circuits with different tradeoffs of size versus speed. In this article, I reverse-engineer an 8-bit adder in the Pentium's floating point unit. This adder turns out to be a carry-lookahead adder, in particular, a type known as "Kogge-Stone."1 In this article, I'll explain how a carry-lookahead adder works and I'll show how the Pentium implemented it. Warning: lots of Boolean logic ahead.
Arduino ☛ The Swervebot is an omnidirectional robot that combines LEGO and 3D-printed parts
The base mechanism of a co-axial swerve drive robot is a swerve module that uses one axle + motor to spin the wheel and another axle + motor to turn it. When combined with several other swerve modules in a single chassis, the Swervebot is able to perform very complex maneuvers such as spinning while moving in a particular direction. For each of these modules, a pair of DC motors were mounted into custom, LEGO-compatible enclosures and attached to a series of gears for transferring their motion into the wheels. Once assembled into a 2×2 layout, Le moved onto the next steps of wiring and programming the robot.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-23 released with a Battle.net update fix for Linux / Steam Deck
GE-Proton 9-23 is out now as the latest update for the community-maintained version of Valve's Proton that pulls in lots of quick-fixes for Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck. Confused on all the Proton versions? Go and read my guide explainer.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 4 brings the Raspberry Pi stream deck to life
All sorts of stream decks are available on the market today, but where's the fun buying something you could create from scratch? At least, that seems to be the spirit of the Raspberry Pi maker community, as shown in projects like this one, which was created by maker and developer Last-Shake-9874. Using our favorite SBC, he's made a Raspberry Pi stream deck from scratch.
