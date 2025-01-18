Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

KeysA few days ago, a download link for a leak of configuration files for Fortigate/Fortinet devices was posted on an Internet forum. It appears that the data was collected in 2022 due to a security vulnerability known as CVE-2022-40684. According to a blog post by Fortinet in 2022, they were already aware of active exploitation of the issue back then. It was first reported by heise, a post by Kevin Beaumont contains further info.

What has not been widely recognized is that this leak also contains TLS and SSH private keys. As I am developing badkeys, a tool to identify insecure and compromised keys, this caught my attention. (The following analysis is based on an incomplete subset of the leak. I may update the post if I get access to more complete information.)

The leaked configurations contain keys looking like this (not an actual key from the leak): [...]