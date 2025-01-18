posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 18, 2025



Quoting: The Arch Linux Community Survey Results Are Here —

About a month ago, an Arch Linux Reddit community moderator shared a survey with over 35 questions, exploring various aspects of users’ interactions with the distribution.

It garnered 3,923 responses, and the results have now been made publicly available, offering valuable insights into how the community views and uses Arch Linux, with some of the findings being especially intriguing. Here’s a summary of the most interesting highlights.

Regarding hardware, AMD processors are the top choice, making up 57% of usage, while Intel trails behind with just over 41% among Arch users. NVIDIA leads the pack with 40% usage for GPUs, followed by AMD at 31%.