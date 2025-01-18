Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Old Machines, Homelabs, and GNU/Linux
Arduino ☛ A Game Boy is the worst and best option for a car’s dash
If your car was made in the last decade, its dash probably has several displays, gauges, and indicator lights. But how many of those do you actually look at on a regular basis? Likely only one or two, like the speedometer and gas gauge.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi handheld emulator looks like a Nintendo Switch but it can play many more games
Maker BBoHK has created a Raspberry Pi CM5-powered handheld that looks like a Nintendo Switch but is capable of emulating retro games.
Ruben Schade ☛ Andreas, Tim, Michał, and I don’t need new machines
Early posts on this blog—at least, the technical ones—were spent writing about my adventures getting my ideal graphical desktop going on FreeBSD and Fedora. This is as opposed to the non-technical posts, which tended to be written about adventures not involving getting my ideal graphical desktop going on FreeBSD and Fedora.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Project Mini Rack - compact and portable homelabs
Not everyone can afford (either due to budget or space constraints) to have a full 19" rack in their home. Besides that, people may want to deploy small, easily-composable equipment racks to remote sites, or have one in the car that they can take anywhere! And with the flood of Mini PCs in the market (in addition to SBCs and small PoE-powered network devices), and the move to solid state storage, a mini rack can hold a formidable amount of resources.
Dedoimedo ☛ Linux & hardware conundrum
"Why did you get a Slimbook? If you had bought a more upmarket brand, it wouldn't have happened." I'm paraphrasing roughly a dozen emails I received after I published my seventh Slimbook Executive report, in which I complained a lot about buggy firmware and botched system updates that temporarily rendered my beautiful and elegant laptop into a nerdy sandbox.
As a result, I wanted to write an article that summarizes roughly 15 years of laptop usage, with this or that Linux distro, with this or that result. In this manner, I will try to answer the question written above. Sadly, the conclusion is, it doth not matter which hardware you choose, or which distro you choose, until there's a professional "wedding" of components, software and silicon, there will always be issues. After all, even Windows systems often have driver-related problems, despite the full, heavy OEM support in making the bits and pieces behave. Therefore, don't blame Slimbook. To wit, let's get into details.
Alex Ward ☛ Chuwi Minibook X N100 and Aurora
After the first boot, basically everything worked out of the box. No issues with the Wi-Fi, the touchscreen is functional (though I’ve yet to try a pen), the camera even “just worked”.
So, on to that display rotation, I had to do several things to get it to be rotated properly when it boots. Well, apart from Grub. There’s apparently no way to get Grub to rotate properly. Which isn’t a huge deal.