Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Old Machines, Homelabs, and GNU/Linux

"Why did you get a Slimbook? If you had bought a more upmarket brand, it wouldn't have happened." I'm paraphrasing roughly a dozen emails I received after I published my seventh Slimbook Executive report, in which I complained a lot about buggy firmware and botched system updates that temporarily rendered my beautiful and elegant laptop into a nerdy sandbox.

As a result, I wanted to write an article that summarizes roughly 15 years of laptop usage, with this or that Linux distro, with this or that result. In this manner, I will try to answer the question written above. Sadly, the conclusion is, it doth not matter which hardware you choose, or which distro you choose, until there's a professional "wedding" of components, software and silicon, there will always be issues. After all, even Windows systems often have driver-related problems, despite the full, heavy OEM support in making the bits and pieces behave. Therefore, don't blame Slimbook. To wit, let's get into details.