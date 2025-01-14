today's howtos

ID Root ☛ How To Install ProcessWire on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
ProcessWire is a versatile, open-source content management system (CMS) renowned for its flexibility and user-friendly interface. Whether you’re a developer seeking a robust framework or a content creator aiming for simplicity, ProcessWire offers a seamless experience. Installing ProcessWire on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ensures a stable and secure environment for your web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Concrete CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Concrete CMS is a powerful content management system that offers an intuitive interface and modular architecture for managing websites of various sizes. It simplifies web content creation, editing, and organization, making it an appealing choice for individuals and businesses seeking flexibility and ease of use.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OrangeHRM on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
OrangeHRM is a powerful and feature-rich Human Resource Management (HRM) system, providing tools for managing employee information, tracking attendance, and handling various HR tasks. As open-source software, OrangeHRM offers a free version suitable for many organizations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elasticsearch on CentOS Stream 10. Elasticsearch is a powerful, distributed, and RESTful search and analytics engine. It is designed for horizontal scalability, near real-time indexing, and advanced query capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on CentOS Stream 10
SQLite is a lightweight, self-contained relational database management system widely used in a variety of software, including web applications, development environments, and even embedded systems. It stands out because of its small footprint, portability, and ability to function without the need for a separate server process.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Amarok Music Player on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Amarok Music Player has long been revered by GNU/Linux enthusiasts for its powerful music collection management, versatile playlists, and seamless integration with web services such as Last.fm.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenRGB on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
OpenRGB is an open-source software application designed to unify and streamline the management of RGB lighting across multiple devices and manufacturers. By using OpenRGB, it becomes easier to synchronize and customize the color schemes of your motherboard, graphics card, RAM modules, peripherals, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AnyDesk on CentOS Stream 10
AnyDesk is a versatile remote desktop application that allows users to access and manage remote systems with minimal latency and robust security. It stands out for handling intensive tasks, ensuring a smooth experience even when collaborating in real-time.
2025-01-08 [Older] How to Install Chrome on Linux
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-10 [Older] How to install HDOS on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-09 [Older] How to install Firealpaca on a Chromebook in 2025
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-09 [Older] How to install Minetest on Deepin 23
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-08 [Older] How to install Google Chrome Beta on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-08 [Older] How to install New Club Penguin on Deepin 23
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-07 [Older] How to install Bambu Studio on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-07 [Older] How to install LibreOffice on Deepin 23
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-06 [Older] How to install FreeCAD on a Chromebook in 2025
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-05 [Older] How to install Gedit on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-01-05 [Older] How to install Notepadqq on Deepin 23