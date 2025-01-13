After a while I started extracting the potential new spamtraps from the greylist — actually dumping data from there once per hour as part of the script that also generated the exported blocklist. The basic process is described in the July 25 2007 article Harvesting the noise while it's still fresh; SPF found potentially useful (also available trackerless but with links to tracked articles).

Then today it struck me that while that method is useful, by extracting only from the greylist we will only ever collect the address from the initial connections. Any addresses attempted after the miscreants enter the blocklist will simply not be recorded there.

This of course lead to the question: What did we miss?