The New Stack ☛ Linux: How To Install Apps From the Source
When I first started using Linux, there was one way to install applications… from the original source code.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install DeaDBeeF on GNU/Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
Barry Kauler ☛ Partial fix for JWM blurry wallpaper
The problem was reported by SteveS:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=13561
I do get this blurry-wallpaper problem at shutdown, when a window asks whether you want to save the session. That happens because ROX-Filer has exited and fallback is to the wallpaper provided by JWM. I have fixed that, so I get nice JWM wallpaper at shutdown: [...]
Peter N M Hansteen ☛ That grumpy BSD guy: Harvesting the Noise While it's Fresh, Revisited
After a while I started extracting the potential new spamtraps from the greylist — actually dumping data from there once per hour as part of the script that also generated the exported blocklist. The basic process is described in the July 25 2007 article Harvesting the noise while it's still fresh; SPF found potentially useful (also available trackerless but with links to tracked articles).
Then today it struck me that while that method is useful, by extracting only from the greylist we will only ever collect the address from the initial connections. Any addresses attempted after the miscreants enter the blocklist will simply not be recorded there.
This of course lead to the question: What did we miss?
ID Root ☛ How To Install Enlightenment Desktop on Fedora 41
Enlightenment Desktop, sometimes called the “E Desktop” or Enlightenment Window Manager, is a lightweight and highly customizable desktop environment best known for its speed, versatility, and visually stimulating interface. For Fedora 41 (F41) users seeking a full-featured yet resource-efficient environment, installing Enlightenment can help transform daily computing into a faster and more responsive experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on Manjaro
OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) is a powerful tool for computer vision and image processing. It provides a comprehensive set of functionalities for real-time computer vision applications. This guide will walk you through the process of installing OpenCV on Manjaro, a popular user-friendly GNU/Linux distribution that is based on Arch Linux.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Enlightenment Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04, often referred to by its codename “Noble Numbat,” is a powerful and user-friendly GNU/Linux distribution that arrives with numerous performance improvements. Although it comes with GNOME 46 by default, users who want an alternative window manager or desktop environment often explore Enlightenment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gitea on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on openSUSE. Gitea is a lightweight, self-hosted Git service that provides a convenient way to manage and collaborate on software development projects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Calibre on Linux Mint 22
Calibre is an essential tool for e-book enthusiasts, offering a powerful suite of features for managing and organizing digital libraries. This guide will walk you through the process of installing Calibre on Linux Mint 22, ensuring you have access to this versatile e-book management software.
Sahilister ☛ Sahil Dhiman: Prosody Certificate Management With Nginx and Certbot
I have a self-hosted XMPP chat server through Prosody. Earlier, I struggled with certificate renewal and generation for Prosody because I have Nginx (and a bunch of other services) running on the same server which binds to Port 80. Due to this, Certbot wasn’t able to auto-renew (through HTTP validation) for domains managed by Prosody.