today's howtos
-
Dedoimedo ☛ How to view and convert HEIC images in Linux (Kubuntu)
Here's an interesting little problem. A friend of mine gave me an older iPhone 11, so I could play with it, test its long-term abilities, do all sorts of everyday checks, and whatnot. I've already written some on this endeavor, including, for instance, how to use KDE Connect for music transfer. Next, I snapped a few photos with the camera, and I didn't notice that these were taken in the rather funny HEIC format.
I tried to view these files on my Slimbook Executive, which runs Kubuntu 22.04, and I had no success. So I did some reading, installed a few packages, and eventually got around the issue, relatively easily, to be fair. However, since the resolution has several layers, let me tell you all the different aspects of this adventure. Follow me.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ An introduction to using tcpdump at the GNU/Linux command line
Tcpdump is a command-line utility that allows you to capture and analyze network traffic going through your system. It is often used to help troubleshoot network issues, as well as a security tool.
-
XDA ☛ How to install Joplin Server on Raspberry Pi (or other Linux servers)
Joplin is a popular open-source note-taking app loved by privacy-minded folks and productivity gurus. It’s easy to sync your notes across devices, but if you want to keep your data totally safe and in your hands, you can set up your own Joplin server.
-
Setup KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta on Arch Linux
Just update /etc/pacman.conf as follows