Android and Linux-based Smart TFT displays simplify embedded development
Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced a new range of Android and Linux-based smart displays from a leader in advanced display solutions, DWIN.
The innovative display modules have been designed to aid and assist embedded system development and provide engineers with easy-to-use tools to create user-friendly, interactive graphical user interfaces for industrial, security, healthcare and retail applications.
The DWIN smart TFT display range is based on robust Android and Linux platforms, offering flexibility and scalability for a wide array of applications.