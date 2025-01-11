Devices/Embedded: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and Linux-Focused Hardware
-
PC World ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 gets a superpowered 16GB model for the first time
So, what’s the reasoning behind the upgrade? According to Raspberry Pi CEO Ebon Upton, it’s to make room in the memory for “heavyweight distributions like Ubuntu” and more demanding applications such as computational fluid dynamics and (sigh) large language AI models. Micron was able to supply the Raspberry Pi company with the necessary components, and here we are.
-
Olimex ☛ PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL OSHW boards are now available for ordering the shipments start January 17th
The boards produced are testing now, we will start shipping next week. We are still working on the documentation but it will be ready before we start shipping 🙂
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 edge Hey Hi (AI) computer ships with 8GB RAM, Hailo-8 Hey Hi (AI) module, supports Frigate NVR
Seeed Studio’s reComputer Hey Hi (AI) R2130-12 is an Edge Hey Hi (AI) computer with a Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with 8GB RAM and a Hailo-8 module with 26 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance, suitable for video analytics, machine vision, and intelligent edge computing.
-
Neowin ☛ The Raspberry Pi 5 now comes in a 16 GB memory variant
The Raspberry Pi 5, which was launched in 2023, is now available with 16 GB of RAM for $120. It's ideal for power users and running professional applications.
-
Hackaday ☛ Writing A RISC-V OS From Scratch
If you read Japanese, you might have seen the book “Design and Implementation of Microkernels” by [Seiya Nuda]. An appendix covers how to write your own operating system for RISC-V in about 1,000 lines of code. Don’t speak Japanese? An English version is available free on the Web and on GitHub.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Imagination quits RISC-V CPU business to focus on GPUs and AI
No more RISC-V CPUs for Imagination Technologies as the company divests its Catapult business.
-
Hackaday ☛ Sheet Metal Forming With 3D Printed Dies
Sheet metal is very easy to form, including the pressing in of intricate shapes with dies and a hydraulic press, but the dies themselves are slightly harder to come by. What if we could 3D print custom dies to stamp logos and more into sheet metal? This is the premise of a recent video by the Stick Shift Garage channel on YouTube in which dies are printed in PLA+ (solid infill) and used to stamp 1 and 2 mm thick sheet metal with the channel’s logo.
-
CNX Software ☛ Tactility “operating system” for the ESP32 microcontroller family supports built-in and external applications
Tactility is an operating system that runs on the ESP32 microcontroller series. Created by Dutch software developer, Ken Van Hoeylandt (also known as ByteWelder), Tactility is a project two years in the making inspired by the Flipper Zero and its application platform.
-
CNX Software ☛ Tanmatsu handheld terminal features ESP32-P4 RISC-V MCU, QWERTY keyboard, WiFi, Bluetooth, 802.15.4, and LoRa connectivity
Tanmatsu is a handheld terminal device for hackers, makers, and tech enthusiasts based on the 400 MHz ESP32-P4 RISC-V microcontroller, including a QWERTY keyboard, and supporting various connectivity options with WiFi, Bluetooth LE, 802.15.4, and even LoRa in the 433 MHz or 868/915MHz bands.
-
CNX Software ☛ Eclipsa Audio is an open, royalty-free alternative to Dolby Audio
Samsung announced Eclipsa Audio 3D technology, a royalty-free alternative to Dolby Audio, would be integrated into TVs and Soundbars in its 2025 lineup at CES 2025. The press release explains the 3D audio technology was developed in partnership with Surveillance Giant Google and that “Eclipsa Audio allows creators to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience”. Like 90% of announcements at CES 2025, Eclipsa Audio appeared to be mostly fluff.
-
CNX Software ☛ SONOFF MINI-D – A Matter-compatible WiFi smart switch with dry contact output for garage doors, boilers, etc…
SONOFF MINI-D, also called SONOFF Mini Dry WiFi Smart Switch, is a Matter-compatible smart switch with dry contact output suitable for controlling devices like garage doors, boilers, air conditioners, and other dry contact input equipment, as well as small DC motors (8W max) such as pumps and solenoid valves.
-
Hackaday ☛ Toner Transfer, But Not For PCBs
It is old news that you can print PCB artwork on glossy paper and use a clothes iron to transfer the toner to a copper board, which will resist etchant. But [Squalius] shows us how to do a similar trick with 3D prints in a recent video, which you can see below.
-
Give your eyes a break with this one simple trick.
Have you heard of the 20-20-2 rule? With our increasingly digital lifestyles, chances are your eyes need a break. The 20-20-2 rule is designed to do exactly that. Recent data shows that people all around the world spend approximately six and a half hours every day looking at screens connected to the internet.
-
CNX Software ☛ Pilet is a Raspberry Pi 5-powered modular, portable computer with 5-inch or 7-inch display, optional built-in keyboard (Crowdfunding)
Pilet is a modular, open-source hardware, portable computer designed for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC, and equipped with a choice of displays, keyboards, and an optional battery module that can last for up to 7 hours.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Altera officially announces independence from defective chip maker Intel — the company strives to expand FPGA portfolio
Altera raises its flag in front of its office in San Jose.