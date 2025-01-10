Games: Space Invaders, OrangePi Neo, and More
Olimex ☛ Space Inavders retrogame runs on GateMateA1-EVB
The project runs Space Invaders, one of the very first video arcade games released in 1978 by Taito. The original code of Space Invaders with a lot of insights concerning hardware and software can be found on computerarchaeology.com.
The project is released under MIT Licensee and available on Gitlab: [...]
🔗 OrangePi Neo Linux handheld aiming for Q1 2025 launch
The OrangePi Neo handheld, which was first announced early last year, is expected to now launch globally before the end of March.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sid Meier's Civilization VII is Steam Deck Verified with the Linux version ahead of release on February 11
Quite a nice surprise! Sid Meier's Civilization VII from Firaxis Games / 2K has been given the green tick of approval from Valve, as it's now Steam Deck Verified ahead of release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Programming Games Humble Bundle is another sweet deal worth grabbing
New Year, New You: Programming Games is a fresh Humble Bundle with 7 rather great indie games worth picking up. All of the games included have Native Linux support too which is rare for Humble nowadays.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Razer announced the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go and more
Seems like making a dock for handheld gaming PCs is now some rite of passage for accessory and hardware vendors, as even Razer have jumped in now with the aptly named Razer Handheld Dock Chroma.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Can 2025 please be the year more games add Text and UI Scaling
I get it, you worked hard for hours and days and weeks on your incredibly cool-looking interface for your game. You made it so all the text perfectly lines up everywhere and picked a slick looking font, but it's all too darn small.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Refurbished Steam Deck LCD and Steam Deck OLED back in stock in the UK and Europe - act fast
If you're wanting to pick up a Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED a bit cheaper, Valve's Certified Refurbished program is a great way to do it. And if you're in the UK and EU, they're back in stock. They usually sell out pretty quickly, since stock is generally limited to just whenever Valve have them ready and available.
GamingOnLinux ☛ You can get Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3 and Blasphemous 2 in Humble Choice for January 2025
Humble Choice for January 2025 has a pretty darn nice selection of games, so here's what's in it and the compatibility expected for Steam Deck / SteamOS and Desktop Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dwarf Fortress - Adventure Mode launches January 23, plus Beta 28 is out now
Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games have announced that Dwarf Fortress - Adventure Mode is set for release on January 23rd, and there's a big Beta update out now. The game has Native Linux support and is rated Steam Deck Playable.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Freejam studio closing with Robocraft and Robocraft 2 shutting down
End of an era for another game studio, as Freejam - developers of Robocraft and the in-development Robocraft 2 - are closing and so both games will also be shut down.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bazzite the popular SteamOS-like Linux gets expanded NVIDIA support in Beta
If you're wanting something similar to SteamOS right now that has much wider hardware support for your gaming handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally, GPD, Ayaneo or even your laptop / desktop then Bazzite is likely one of the best choices.